SCE Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Match 31 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between SC Europa and PSV Hann Munden at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 8. Here is our SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction, SCE vs PSV Dream11 team, SCE vs PSV scorecard and SCE vs PSV opener.

SCE vs PSV opener match preview

SC Europa are currently second on the points table with three wins and one loss from four matches played so far. After beating THCC Hamburg in their first two matches, they lost the first match VFB Fallersleben. The team however bounced back and managed to beat the opponent in the next fixture. Today's doubleheader against PSV Hann Munden presents them with an opportunity to take the top spot on the points table. PSV Hann Munden on the other hand will be playing their first match in the competition and will eye for a winning start to their campaign.

SCE vs PSV weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite cloudy weather which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction

SCE vs PSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

SCE vs PSV player record

For SC Europa, the performance from Israfeel Aryubi and Wajid Khan will be the key players for the team in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them win both matches. On the other hand, PSV Hann Munden will look up to Adeel Ahmad and Amin Zadran, to do well for the team and provide them with the winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SCE vs PSV Dream11 team

SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction

As per our SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction, SCE will come out on top in this contest.

Note The SCE vs PSV player record and as a result, the SCE vs PSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCE vs PSV Dream11 team and SCE vs PSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode