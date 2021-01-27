SCG Racial Abuse: CA Claims Indian Players Made Mistake In Identifying Offenders

The behaviour of certain spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground had stirred a major controversy during the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series. Members of the Indian contingent, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, were apparently subjected to racial abuse during the fixture. A total of six fans were ejected from the stadium following the Indian team's complaints. Cricket Australia was also forced to conduct an internal investigation, and they have given a clean chit to the six male members who were accused of using racial slurs against the players.

SCG racial abuse: Indian players made mistake identifying offenders as per Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia recently confirmed that Indian cricketers were abused racially during the Sydney Test match. However, the six spectators who were asked to leave after the complaint have now been cleared of any wrongdoings after the investigation. The Australian cricket board has also submitted the findings to the International Cricket Council. According to the cricket board, the Indian players made a mistake while identifying the members of the crowd who had passed racial remarks during Day 3 of the Sydney Test.

The issue garnered a lot of attention after India's Mohammed Siraj complained of being racially abused by the crowd when he was fielding at the boundary ropes. Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane was also seen having a conversation with the on-field umpires post the incident. Reports also emerged that along with Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah also had to face the wrath of some rowdy Australian fans.

Cricket Australia also extended an apology to the visitors and mentioned in their statement that they have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to discriminatory behaviour. The board also confirmed that they are currently waiting for the New South Wales police to finish their investigation, and they will refrain from making any comments until then. Mohammed Siraj in a press conference confirmed that racial abuses were indeed hurled at him during the particular game. The 26-year-old also revealed how the umpires also gave an opportunity to the Indian side to leave the Test match midway. However, Ajinkya Rahane decided to not leave the field.

Apart from the infamous 'SCG racial abuse' incident, the particular encounter will also be remembered for India's miraculous fight back. India robbed Australia of a famous win as R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari orchestrated a marathon 259-ball partnership to help the side salvage a remarkable draw. The injury-marred Indian team showcased a stunning fighting spirit and ultimately managed to clinch the Border-Gavaskar series in a heroic fashion.

