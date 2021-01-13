SCG Staff Cleans Pitch Before Steve Smith's Shadow Batting Incident In Viral Video

Australia's number three batsman Steve Smith was caught on stump camera while scratching up Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session of play on Day 5 of the third Test match. After the incident came to light, several reactions poured in as fans, as well as, former cricketers slammed Smith for his antics.

However, there is a twist in the tale as it has reportedly been revealed that the crease was repainted before Smith had scuffed the pitch.

Before Smith scuffed the pitch...

Recently, a video which has surfaced on social media denied Steven Smith of doing anything unethical and in fact, it has been shown that the groundsmen had cleaned the pitch and the crease area way before the second-ranked Test batsman had stepped in.

In the video, the ground staff can be seen sweeping the area near the crease with hard brooms before the Australian Test icon made his presence felt and started shadow batting.

Here's the video of the ground staff cleaning the pitch:

Steve Smith shocked by fans' 'Cheating' accusations

Steven Smith was accused of resorting to a cheap tactic in their quest to secure a win and take a 2-1 lead in the series when he was caught on stump camera while scratching up Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's guard during the drinks break in the first session.

The southpaw was taking Australian bowlers to the cleaners and was successfully able to pile the pressure back on them which is why the Australian tried to distract the Indian stumper.

Pant had to mark his guard all over again after resuming batting post the drinks break. The video of the same went viral on social media in no time. Fans, as well as, former cricketers were left fuming after Smith used what is widely being considered as a cheap trick to put off Pant.

Commenting on the same, the 2015 World Cup winner had opened up on the entire incident by saying that was marking the centre as he always does. While speaking to News Corp on Tuesday, Smith said that he was shocked and disappointed by allegations made against him by Indian fans, who stated that he had tried to gain an unfair advantage.

The New South Wales cricketer mentioned that marking the centre is something he does in games to visualize where the Australian bowlers are bowling, how the batsmen are playing their bowlers and then out of habit, he always marks the centre of the crease. Expressing regret over how the incident turned out to be, Smith said that it's a shame that this and other events have taken away from what he at least acknowledged, was a great batting performance by India on the day.

