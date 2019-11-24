Schoolkids Can Interact With Team India During Lunch, Kohli Ideates For Test Cricket

As the Indian team bundled the Bangladesh side on day three of the final test match, skipper Virat Kohli addressed a press conference and urged the management to market Test cricket like T20 and ODI cricket. The right-hander has time and again expressed his keen interest in the longer format of the game. Asserting the need to market Test cricket as meticulously as T20 cricket is broadcasted, Kohli said,

"I think it's very crucial to market Test the way we market T20 and ODI cricket. It's not only the job of the players but also the management, then to the cricket board and to the broadcaster as well, as to how to portray it to people. Because if you create excitement only around T20 and not so much around Test cricket, then a certain template is psyched in the fans. If enough buzz is created around test cricket, then a lot more keenness can be seen in the stadium."

Citing the example of international venues having unique interactive sessions with the fans, he said, "I am a big fan of having more interactive areas for people during the games, like the venues abroad. Something or the other is always happening. We can even let school children interact with players during lunch like it's done in other countries. There has to be more for the fans in offer."

Virat Kohli on Pink-Ball game

"It has to be marketed in a certain manner, there has to be anticipation, and the changes asked for the need to be for Test only. ODI and T20 have enough interaction already. Pink-ball tests should be played in a different part of the country. Sourav Ganguly has been very open to my viewpoints and his vision is in sync with mine. A lot of positive changes will take place under Dada for the betterment of Test cricket."

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak. Bangladesh who was trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharm was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

