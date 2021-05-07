SCL Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The South Castries Lions will take on the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the 15th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 7, 2021. Here is our SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: SCL vs CCMH preview

The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast defending champions, the South Castries Lions, will go up against the Central Castries on Friday. Coming into this match off of losses in their opening games of the series and looking for a place in the tournament playoffs, both teams will hope for wins in this match. At the 9th place on the points table after losing to the Micoud Eagles by 6 wickets, the South Castries Lions will hope to bounce back quickly and come up in the rankings. Meanwhile, with a 7-wicket loss against the North Raiders, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage also hope to turn their luck around with a win in this game.

SCL vs CCMH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 83

Record of chasing teams: Won – 7 of 10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SCL: Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel.

CCMH: Stephen Naitram(c), Gaspard Prospere(wk), Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Ephron Charles, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John.

SCL vs CCMH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Stephen Naitram, Johnson Charles

Vice-Captain – Alleyn Prospere, Shervon Leo

Stephen Naitram and Johnson Charles will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Gaspard Prospere

Batsmen – Stephen Naitram, Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis

All-Rounders – Shervon Leo, Collinus Callendar, Alleyn Prospere

Bowlers – Sanjay Hayle, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction

According to our SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions are likely to edge past the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and win this match.

Note: The SCL vs CCMH player record and as a result, the SCL vs CCMH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team and SCL vs CCMH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

