SCL Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

South Castries Lions will face Central Castries in the knockout stages of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia. South Castries Lions have not faced a single defeat in their group stage round and will enter the clash against Central Castries with utmost confidence. They finished second in the group table behind Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. However, Central Castries have won their last two league games including a thumping 61-run win against Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

The SCL vs CCMH match will commence on Friday, July 3 at 10.00 PM. Fans can play the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks and SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team.

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks

A Prospere (Captain) J Eugene (Vice-captain) J Elibox Noelle Leo Daniel Jn Baptiste Collinus Callender

Squads for the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team: South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team: Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

South Castries Lions: J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste.

Central Castries: S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John.

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

Our SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction is that South Castries Lions will win this match.

Note: The SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks and SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)