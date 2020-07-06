SCL Vs CCMH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will clash against South Castries Lions in the first semi-final of the St. Lucia T10 Blast. The match is scheduled to take place at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Monday, July 6 at 10 pm IST. Here is a look at our SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team and SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: GICB Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 preview

The Lions finished 2nd in the Super 4 round with 2 wins from 3 matches, while Mindoo finished with one win from 3 matches. The last time these two teams faced each other it was the Lions who won the match by a comfortable 9-wicket margin. This time around, Mindoo will be looking to put up a better fight.

Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks: SCL

Malcolm Monrose, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Kemron Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Kester Charlemagne, Tarrick Edward, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Daniel Baptiste.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Score 5 Tons In One World Cup On July 6, 2019: Watch

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks: CCMH

Stephen Naitram, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Tyler Sookwa, Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Jaden Elibox, Dillian John, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Sanjay Hayle.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Turns 35: Kapil Dev Lauds Actor, Reveals Biggest Challenge During 83 Shoot

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team: SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks

Johnson Charles

Daren Sammy

Xavier Gabriel

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team: SCL vs CCMH probable playing XI

SCL : J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlemagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste

: J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlemagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste CCMH: S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction

As per our SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, SCL are favourites to win the match

Note: The SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, SCL vs CCMH Dream11 top picks and SCL vs CCMH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCL vs CCMH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: DAREN SAMMY / INSTAGRAM)