SCL Vs GICB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

The upcoming match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 will be played between South Castries Lions (SCL) and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) in what will be the 23rd match of the tournament. The SCL vs GICB live match will be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and will start at 10 PM IST. Here is our SCL vs GICB Dream11 team and SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction along with the SCL vs GICB Dream11 top picks.

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 is being played between 10 teams divided into two groups of five teams each. All matches are scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. The tournament will run from June 23 till July 8. The upcoming SCL vs GICB live match is the first of the two matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 4.

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction: SCL vs GICB Dream11 team from squads

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction: SCL squad

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemron Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Baptiste, Collinus Callendar, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Aaron Joseph.

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction: GICB squad

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson.

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction: SCL vs GICB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux

Batsmen – Johnson Charles (vc), Lee Solomon, Kimani Melius, Tonius Simon

All-rounders – Kester Charlemagne (c), Alex Antoine, Tarryck Gabriel

Bowlers – Daniel Baptiste, Simeon Gerson, Tyrel Chicot

SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction

SCL start off as favourites to win the SCL vs GICB live match.

Please note that the above SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction, SCL vs GICB Dream11 team and SCL vs GICB Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCL vs GICB Dream11 team and SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter