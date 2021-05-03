SCL Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The South Castries Lions will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 8th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time, May 3) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 4, 2021. Here is our SCL vs ME Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: SCL vs ME preview

After winning the first season of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast last year, the South Castries Lions will start their 2021 campaign with a game against the Micoud Eagles. Led by ex- Windies batsman, Johnson Charles, the Lions will hope to get their series off to a winning start and win their second title in a row. Meanwhile, following a successful week at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021, the undefeated Micoud Eagles have already booked themselves a spot in the playoffs. Led by West Indies' World Cup-winning skipper, Daren Sammy, the team will take on the defending champions, on Tuesday.

SCL vs ME: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match on Monday, however, clear skies are expected during the encounter. The temperature is expected to be around 27°C, with 75% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 171 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 5

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SCL vs ME Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SCL: Johnson Charles (c), Collinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Noelle Leo (wk).

ME: Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Winnel Felix, Tarrique Edward, Daren Sammy (c), Shervin Charles, Murlan Sammy, Travis Gifford, Earvin Frederick, Lanse Sammy, Kuston Jules

SCL vs ME best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Johnson Charles, Mervin Wells

Vice-Captain – Daren Sammy, Garvin Serieux Jr

Johnson Charles and Daren Sammy will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SCL vs ME Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux Jr

Batsmen – Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis

All-Rounders – Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar

Bowlers – Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel

SCL vs ME Dream11 Prediction

According to our SCL vs ME Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions are likely to edge past the Eagles and win this match.

Note: The SCL vs ME player record and as a result, the SCL vs ME best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCL vs ME Dream11 team and SCL vs ME prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St.Lucia T10 Instagram