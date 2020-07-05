SCL Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Quick links:
The upcoming match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 will be played between South Castries Lions (SCL) and Mon Repos Stars (MRS) in what will be the 25th match of the T10 Blast. The SCL vs MRS live match will be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, July 5 and will start at 10 PM IST. Here is our SCL vs MRS Dream11 team and SCL vs MRS Dream11 prediction along with the SCL vs MRS Dream11 top picks.
Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason
The ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 is being played between 10 teams divided into two groups of five teams each. All matches are scheduled to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. The tournament will run from June 23 till July 8. The upcoming SCL vs MRS live match is the first of the two matches scheduled at the venue for Sunday, July 5.
Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet
Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemron Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Baptiste, Collinus Callendar, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Aaron Joseph.
Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Garey Mathurin.
Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video
SCL start off as favourites to win the SCL vs MRS live match.
Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet