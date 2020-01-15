SCO-U19 Vs WI-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Schedule

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Scotland Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 will be played at the Irene County Club in Pretoria. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 15 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing stage of warm-up matches will be followed by the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9).

48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Squad details

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11: SCO-U19 Squad

Jamie Cairns, Daniel Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Angus Guy, Rory Hanley, Durness Mackay-Champion, Tomas Mackintosh, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Peet, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11: WI-U19 Squad

Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Kimani Melius, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SCO-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Angus Guy (vc)

All-rounder – Jasper Davidson, Joshua James

Batsmen – Kimani Melius (c), Kevlon Anderson, Mbeki Joseph, Durness Mackay-Champion, Kirk McKenzie

Bowlers – Ashmead Nedd, Jamie Cairns, Avinash Mahabirsingh

West Indies Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Eyes on the prize 🏆



India U19 Captain Priyam Garg poses with the U19 World Cup along with his counterparts. Tournament begins on Jan 17th in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/o3ZAFvPAWc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand