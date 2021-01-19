SCO Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat are all set to battle it out in Match 44 of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs HEA match will be played at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The SCO vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here, we take a look at SCO vs HEA live scores, SCO vs HEA match prediction and SCO vs HEA playing 11.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: SCO vs HEA live match preview

Having played 10 matches in the league so far, both Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat have registered five victories each. The Scorchers are placed at the fifth position on the points table with 21 points. Heat are stationed at the sixth place and are just a single point behind the Scorchers. It becomes imperative for both teams to claim a comprehensive victory in their upcoming fixture as they look to enter the top four. Both the sides have several T20 superstars in their line-up, and an exhilarating contest between Scorchers and Heat is on the cards.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: SCO vs HEA squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Mitch Swepson, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Matthew Willans.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SCO vs HEA playing 11

C Lynn

J Wildermuth

J Roy

L Livingstone

SCO vs HEA match prediction: SCO vs HEA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: J Inglis

Batsmen: C Lynn (Captain), C Munro, M Bryant, J Roy

All-rounders: J Wildermuth, L Livingstone (Vice-Captain), L Gregory

Bowlers: J Richardson, M Steketee, M Kuhnemann

SCO vs HEA live: SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction, Heat will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Brisbane Heat Instagram

