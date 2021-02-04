SCO Vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Challenger Preview

The Perth Scorchers and the Brisbane Heat will lock horns in the Big Bash League 2020 Challenger. The SCO vs HEA match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The SCO vs HEA live match is scheduled to commence at 2:10 PM IST on Thursday, February 4. Here, we take a look at SCO vs HEA live scores, SCO vs HEA match prediction and SCO vs HEA playing 11.

Our Challenger final will now be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval, following today’s announcement that Perth will enter a five-day lockdown starting tonight. To our Members and fans back home, please stay safe and look after yourselves 🧡 https://t.co/nGmO3CqfMG #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/okg9a3itoQ — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 31, 2021

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: SCO vs HEA live match preview

The contest is of utmost importance for both Scorchers and Heat as they look to book final berth with a thumping performance in their upcoming fixture. The winner of the contest will meet the Sydney Sixers in the final match of the competition. The Heat have picked up steam and with four successive wins, they also have the momentum by their side.

The Scorchers had finished at the second place on the points table but they had to face a loss against the Sixers in the Qualifier. A high-scoring encounter between the teams is on the cards as they look to fulfill their championship aspirations.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: SCO vs HEA squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Dan Lawrence, Xavier Bartlett, Tom Cooper, Mitch Swepson, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Matthew Willans.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SCO vs HEA playing 11

M Labuschagne

C Lynn

L Livingstone

J Roy

SCO vs HEA match prediction: SCO vs HEA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: J Inglis

Batsmen: C Lynn, C Munro, J Roy (VC), S Heazlett

All-rounders: L Livingstone, M Labuschagne (C)

Bowlers: M Steketee, J Behrehdorff, M Swepson

SCO vs HEA live: SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction, Heat will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs HEA Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs HEA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs HEA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Brisbane Heat Instagram

