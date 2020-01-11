SCO Vs HEA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers will face the Brisbane Heat in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Perth Stadium, Perth on Saturday, January 11 at 3:40 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Perth Scorchers and Chris Lynn will lead the Brisbane Heat. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SCO vs HEA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Joel Paris, and Kurtis Patterson.

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn (captain), Jimmy Peirson (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Matthew Willans, Cameron Gannon, James Pattinson, and Sam Heazlett.

SCO vs HEA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (captain), Max Bryant, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Chris Jordan

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SCO vs HEA Prediction and Form Guide

Brisbane Heat start as favourites to win.

The Perth Scorchers are currently sixth on the Points Table with three wins out of seven games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Renegades and the Scorchers won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis. Their best bowlers in the game were Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson.

The Brisbane Heat are currently third on the Points Table with four wins out of seven games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and they won it by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Ben Cutting and Max Bryant. Their best bowlers in the game were Josh Lalor and Ben Laughlin.

