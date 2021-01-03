SCO Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in Match 25 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The SCO vs REN match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The SCO vs REN live match is scheduled to commence at 10:35 AM IST on Sunday, January 3. Here, we take a look at SCO vs REN live scores, SCO vs REN match prediction and SCO vs REN playing 11.

SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction: SCO vs REN live match preview

Both teams have faced earlier in the tournament and it was the Renegades who won the match by 7 wickets. Since that match the Scorchers in their last four matches have two losses, one win while one match has ended without a result. The Scorchers' last match was versus the Adelaide Strikers which they won by 7 wickets. They will be eager to carry on the winning momentum and win their second match on the trot.

Scorchers 🆚 Renegades... at OPTUS STADIUM! 🤩 Don't miss out on our first home match of the season this Sunday! Come on Perth, let's ignite the furnace! 🔥🔥🔥 #BBL10 #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/fWfkmQZs4n — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 1, 2021

Since the opening match victory versus the Scorchers, the Renegades have lost their last five matches and will look to end their losing run against the same team in the upcoming clash on Sunday. The Renegades lost their previous match versus the Sydney Thunder by 7 runs under the Duckworth Lewis System (DLS). Fans can expect a fascinating contest between these two teams who are currently placed in the bottom half of the table.

SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction: Probable SCO vs REN playing 11

SCO: Josh Inglis (wk), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

REN: Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Mackenzie Harvey, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Perry

SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SCO vs REN Dream11 team

Colin Munro

Jhye Richardson

Peter Hatzoglou

Rilee Rossouw

SCO vs REN match prediction: SCO vs REN Dream11 team

SCO vs REN live: SCO vs REN match prediction

As per our SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction, SCO should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs REN Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs REN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs REN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Renegades/ Twitter

