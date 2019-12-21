SCO Vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 7th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League (BBL) season will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday,December 21 and will start at 3:40 PM IST.

Hey, hey it’s game day! 😎Here's everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on all the action tonight! 🔥#MADETOUGH #TheFurnace pic.twitter.com/XvLGBmOFVA — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SCO vs REN Match preview

The ongoing 8-team tournament is the ninth season of Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 61 matches will be played across two months in different venues of Australia. Having won the previous edition, Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

Melbourne Renegades lost their opening game of the tournament to Sydney Thunder on December 19. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers lost their first game to Sydney Sixers by 8 wickets on December 18. The upcoming game is the second match for both teams in this year’s tournament.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SCO vs REN Dream11 Squad details

SCO Squad: Josh Inglis (w), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Turner, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie

REN Squad: Sam Harper (w), Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Will Sutherland, Thomas Andrews

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SCO vs REN Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Sam Harper

All-rounder – Mitchell Marsh (vc), Daniel Christian

Batsmen – Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Tom Cooper, Ashton Turner

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson

Melbourne Renegades start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

It's us + Perth at 9.10pm (AEST).

Gonna finish in the early hours.

Welcome to Big Bash Up Late #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/Urpfauo7Zu — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand