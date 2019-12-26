SCO Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Perth Scorchers will face the Sydney Sixers in the 12th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Thursday, December 26 at 1:40 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Perth Scorchers and Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Worst in Cricket? These 2 moments from 2019 broke a million hearts

SCO vs SIX squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Tim David, and Matthew Kelly.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (captain), Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, and Mickey Edwards.

ALSO READ | India's journey to supremacy in Test cricket in 2010s under Virat Kohli's leadership

SCO vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe (vice-captain)

Batsmen: James Vince, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone

All-Rounders: Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (captain), Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Chris Jordan

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Monty Panesar decodes the reason behind Virat Kohli's dominance in international cricket

SCO vs SIX Prediction and Form Guide

Sydney Sixers start as favourites to win.

The Perth Scorchers are currently seventh on the points table with one win out of their three games. Their last game was against the Adelaide Strikers and the Strikers won by 15 runs. Perth's best batsmen in the game were Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis. Their best bowlers were Fawad Ahmed and Jhye Richardson.

The Sydney Sixers are currently sixth on the points table with one win out of their three games. Their last game was against the Brisbane Heat and the latter won by 48 runs. The Sixers' best batsmen in the game were James Vince and Sean Abbott. Their best bowlers were Sean Abbott and Benjamin Manenti.

ALSO READ | Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp turns Proteas cricketer Faf Du Plessis into fan