SCO Vs STA Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers will face the Melbourne Stars in the 38th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Perth Stadium, Perth on Wednesday, January 15 at 3:40 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Perth Scorchers and Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SCO vs STA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft, Joel Paris, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Sam Whiteman, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nick Hobson, Cameron Green, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, and Liam Guthrie.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Dale Steyn, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Patrick Brown, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell, and Haris Rauf.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Liam Livingstone

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SCO vs STA Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Stars start as favourites to win.

The Melbourne Stars are currently 1st on the points table with 8 wins out of 9 games. Their last game was against the Sydney Sixers and they won the match by 44 runs. Their best batsmen in the match were Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright. Their best bowlers in the game were Clint Hinchliffe and Lance Morris.

The Perth Scorchers are currently 3rd on the points table with 5 wins out of 9 games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and they won by 77 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis. Their best bowlers were Liam Livingstone and Jhye Richardson.

