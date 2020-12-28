SCO Vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Game Preview

The Perth Scorchers are slated to lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers in Match 17 of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs STR live match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 pm IST on December 28 from the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Here is our SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction, SCO vs STR Dream11 team and top picks from SCO vs STR playing 11.

SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Perth Scorchers will be eyeing to stage a miraculous turnaround after a dismal start to their Big Bash League campaign this season. In spite of having a potent line-up, the side have visibly struggled to perform consistently. They are still in search of their maiden win in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the table after three matches. Scorchers will want to brush off the tag of wooden spooners and get off the mark with a spirited performance in their upcoming fixture.

The Adelaide Strikers have fared a lot better as compared to their counterparts in this edition. Having played four matches in the competition so far, they have managed to claim two wins. They are currently positioned at fifth place on the points table and will be desperate to get into the top four. With both the teams keen on earning a comprehensive win in the encounter, a tooth and nail battle is expected between the participants.

SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction: SCO vs STR squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (replacement), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SCO vs STR playing 11

M Marsh

C Munro

Rashid-Khan

J Weatherald

SCO vs STR match prediction: SCO vs STR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: J Inglis

Batsmen: J Weatherald (vc), A Turner, J Wells, C Munro, P Salt

All-rounders: M Marsh (c), M Renshaw

Bowlers: P Siddle, Rashid-Khan, A Tye

SCO vs STR live: SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction, STR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs STR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs STR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Adelaide Strikers Twitter

