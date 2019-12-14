SCO Vs USA Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Scotland will face United States of America in the fifth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be played at ICC Academy, Dubai on Saturday, December 14 at 11:30 AM IST. Kyle Coetzer will captain Scotland and Saurabh Netravalkar will lead the United States of America. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Scotland:

Kyle Coetzer(captain), Matthew Cross(wicketkeeper), Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Stuart Whittingham, Hamza Tahir, Michael Jones, and Dylan Budge.

United States of America:

Saurabh Netravalkar(captain), Akshay Homraj(wicketkeeper), Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Ian Holland, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Nosthush Kenjige, Timil Patel, Elmore Hutchinson, and Karima Gore.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Akshay Homraj

Batsmen: George Munsey, Ian Holland, Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones (captain)

All-Rounders: Calum MacLeod, Steven Taylor, Cameron Stevenson

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Saurabh Netravalkar (captain)

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

The United States of America are currently first in the Points Table with six wins out of seven games. Their last match was against the UAE and they won by 98 runs. Their best batsmen were Nisarg Patel and Aaron Jones. Their best bowlers were Ian Holland and captain Saurabh Netravalkar.

Scotland are currently second in the Points Table with three wins out of six games. Scotland's last completed match was against the USA which the latter won by 35 runs. Their best batsmen were Calum MacLeod and Michael Jones. Their best bowlers were Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt.

