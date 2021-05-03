SCO-W Vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Ireland Women’s Super Series T20 Preview

Match 1 of the Ireland Women’s Super Series T20 2021 will be played between Scorchers and Typhoon at the Pembroke Cricket Club. The match starts at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here is our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team, SCO-W vs TYP-W best team and SCO-W vs TYP-W player record.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 match preview

While the first two rounds of the Arachas Super Series (50-over) Cup has been completed Cricket Ireland recently agreed to bring a change in schedule for the ODI match on Monday, May 3 with Match 1 of Arachas Super Series (T20) Trophy being swapped which was scheduled for 6 June. Scorchers are already taken a 2-0 lead in the ODI series and will look to also win the 1st T20 match between both the teams.

â° | Join us tomorrow for the @_Arachas_ Super 20 Trophy.



Live from Leinster CC at 2pm.#Arachas | #SuperSeries21 ðŸŸ ðŸ”µ pic.twitter.com/HKJGZ9zDb1 — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) May 2, 2021

In the first ODI Scorchers Women beat Typhoon Women by 14 runs. Batting first Scorchers Women scored 221-5 with Gaby Lewis (60 runs) and Shauna Kavanagh (48 runs) making contributions with the bat. Typhoon started their run chase solidly before losing wickets. However, fine partnership between Louise Little (42) and Celeste Raack (40*) did keep the team in the hunt for victory but some tight bowling from Scorchers Women saw the Typhoon team lose momentum and fell short by 14 runs.

In the second ODI, Scorchers Women restricted Typhoons Women to just 208/9 before their batters, led by skipper Gaby Lewis, chased down the target with eight overs to spare. The Typhoon Women will look to change their fortune with a change in format and this should be a good contest to watch.

SCO-W vs TYP-W weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain. The wind gusts will be around 80 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SCO-W vs TYP-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen and bowlers both should enjoy bowling and batting on the surface. While the batters will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SCO-W vs TYP-W player record

For Scorchers Women, Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh played well in ODI and once again they will be expected to be among runs in the upcoming T20 match. The Typhoons team will rely on skipper Laura Delany and Louise Little to carry their ODI form in the T20 match. Expect all these players to perform well throughout the tournament.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SCO-W vs TYP-W player record and as a result, the SCO-W vs TYP-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team and SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Ireland Women's Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.