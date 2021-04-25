SCO-W Vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Women’s Super Series Preview

Match 1 of the Ireland Women’s Super Series 2021 will be played between Scorchers and Typhoon at the Pembroke Cricket Club. The match starts at 10:45 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Sunday, April 25. Here is our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team, SCO-W vs TYP-W best team and SCO-W vs TYP-W player record.

SCO-W vs TYP-W match preview

Last season both teams played 8 matches and won 4 matches apiece and coming into this season both sides have changes in the squad due to injury or player unavailability. Several players are yet to return from overseas and will join squads after they arrive back in Ireland.

SCO-W vs TYP-W best team

Typhoons: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Zara Craig, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Rebecca Gough, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Scorchers: Gaby Lewis (captain), Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh, Anna Kerrison, Maria Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Naomi Matthews, Caoimhe McCann, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Jenny Sparrow

SCO-W vs TYP-W weather report

The conditions will be sunny during the match with no chances of rain. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

SCO-W vs TYP-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the batsmen and bowlers both should enjoy bowling and batting on the surface. While the batters will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

SCO-W vs TYP-W player record

Leah Paul performed really well for Scorchers with the bat last season and will be expected to once again perform really well in the series. For Typhoon Rebecca Stokell and skipper, Laura Delany were the top scorers and the duo will be expected to be among runs this season as well.

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction

As per our SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction, SCO-W will come out on top in this contest.

