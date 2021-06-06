SCO-W Vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Women's Super Series

The Scorchers Women team will go against the Typhoons Women team in Match 7 of the Ireland Women’s Super Series 2021 on Sunday, June 6. The 7th match of the Women’s Super Series 2021 is all set to take place at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin, starting from 6:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 prediction including the player record and the SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Scorchers Women are ahead in the series after winning 3 matches whereas the Typhoons Women have won just 1 match so far. The Scorchers Women won their last fixture against the Typhoons Women by a massive margin of 140 runs. The Typhoons Women would be looking forward to winning the upcoming match to level the series.

SCO-W vs TYP-W player record

From the Scorchers Women team, captain Gaby Lewis will be a definite pick for the fantasy team due to her brilliant batting display. Gaby Lewis scored a century in the last match which helped the Scorchers Women to register their 3rd win in the series. Lara Maritz will be another favourite pick due to her all-round ability which saw her take 3 wickets in the last match.

From the Typhoons Women team, Rachel Delaney will be considered for the fantasy team. Delaney took 1 wicket in the last match while scoring 41 runs. Orla Prendergast will be another all-rounder to look out for in the upcoming match.

Probable Playing XI for SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

Scorchers Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Jenny Sparrow, Sophie MacMahon, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Anna Kerrison, Ashlee King, Hannah Little

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell, Rachel Delaney, Louise Little, Cecelia Joyce, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (wk), Celeste Raack (c), Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire, Zara Craig, Ava Canning

Captain and Vice-captain for SCO-W vs TYP-W best team

Captain – C. Murray

Vice-captain – G. Lewis

The favourable SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – S. Kavanagh

Batsmen – G. Lewis (VC), L. Maritz, R. Delaney, L. Little

All-rounders – S. MacMahon, C. Murray (C), O. Prendergast

Bowlers – J. Sparrow, J. Maguire, Celeste Raack

In the SCO-W vs TYP-W best team prediction, the Scorchers Women gain the edge by winning 3 matches in the series. The SCO-W vs TYP-W player record will favour the Scorchers Women in the upcoming match. The SCO-W vs TYP-W best team prediction can see the SCO-W gain a further lead in the series.

Image Source: Ireland Women's Cricket

Note: The SCO-W vs TYP-W dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The SCO-W vs TYP-W dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.