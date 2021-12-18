'Scores Some Tough Runs': Wasim Jaffer's High Praise For 'one Of The Best Players Of Spin'

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to social media on Saturday to praise England captain Joe Root for his outstanding Test form in recent months. Jaffer hailed the 30-year-old batsman on his official Koo account, saying that he has amassed more runs in the longest format this year than anyone else. Jaffer said Root may appear to be easy on the eye, but he makes some tough runs and has been carrying England's batting prospects all by himself. Jaffer went on to add that Root is presently the best among the usual suspects, including Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

"Joe Root is such a joy to watch. Looks easy on the eyes but scores some tough runs. One of the best players of spin, and currently the best among usual suspects in Kohli, Smith, and Williamson. What a year he’s having, single-handedly carrying the English batting. #Ashes," Wasim Jaffer wrote on his Koo handle.

Joe Root's stats in 2021

As of December 18, Joe Root has amassed 1606 runs in 26 innings at an impressive average of 64.24. He has a whopping six centuries and three fifty-plus scores in 2021. Joe Root is currently sitting at the No. 4 position on the list of batters with most Test runs in a calendar year. Only Mohammad Yousuf (1788), Sir Vivian Richards (1710), and Graeme Smith (1656) are ahead of Root in terms of most Test runs scores in a single year.

In the ongoing Ashes Test, Joe Root has scored 151 runs in three innings at an average of 50.33, including two fifty-plus scores. On Day 3 of the Day-Night Ashes Test, which is now currently taking place in Adelaide, Root was removed for 62 runs off 116 balls in England's first innings. The England cricketer has three more Test innings left in 2021 assuming that he plays in the Boxing Day Test, which begins on December 26. Joe Root will set the world record for most Test runs scored in a calendar year if he scores 183 or more runs in his final three innings in 2021.

Image: PTI/AP