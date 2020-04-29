Scotland Offers Hosting New Zealand And Australia's European Matches In 2020: Report

Scotland were supposed to play some big games in June when they took on New Zealand and Australia. New Zealand were supposed to go on an European tour, during which they were also scheduled to play Scotland in a T20I and a ODI. Australia were also scheduled to play Scotland for a single T20I before they went on to play England. All these matches were scheduled for June.

Scotland comtemplating hosting New Zealand and Australia without any spectators

While there is an ongoing UK lockdown, Cricket Scotland is trying to make the New Zealand and Australia tour happen as planned. Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay talked to ESPNCricinfo and revealed how his board is trying to figure out the logistics of the tour. The New Zealand team was supposed to visit the Netherlands before their trip to Scotland and that tour was recently called off. Cricket Ireland's CEO also recently informed the same publication that the chances of a series happening were fairly doubtful.

"The whole Future Tours Programme is going to be disrupted, so we don't know what that looks like. There's been talk in the press of Australia coming over this way in September time, and New Zealand are supposed to go to Ireland as well. We've got to wait and see what comes out.", Scotland CEO Mackay was quoted as saying to the publication.

He also mentioned how it would be feasible for the board to hold their home games without temporary stands at The Grange in Edinburgh. He also dropped a hint on the ICC's intention to make the T20 World Cup happen to the best of their abilities.

The current cricket calendar is looking highly confusing as a lot of tournaments have to be completed or cancelled. The UK lockdown has forced England to lose its cricket till July 1 and nothing is known about when the UK lockdown might completely ease out. The IPL has been suspended for now and the PSL was postponed just before its semi-finals.

Along with it, the bilateral tours between England and West Indies also hang in the balance. Reports are suggesting that the ECB is already looking to scrap the inaugural 'The Hundred' and push it to the next year. There has been no update from the ICC on the future of the T20 World Cup which is due to start on October 18 in Australia.

