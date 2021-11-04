Scotland Skipper Recalls Memory With 'teammate' Rahul Dravid; 'I Got Clear No & Sent Back'

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer shared an amusing story from the time when he shared the dressing room with former India legend Rahul Dravid. Coetzer, while speaking to the press ahead of Scotland's match against India, recalled playing his first-ever professional game alongside Rahul Dravid. Coetzer said he and Dravid were involved in a run-out and he was sent back to the pavilion. The Scotland player said he reminded Dravid of the incident when they met at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting a couple of years ago. Coetzer was 19 at the time.

"I did remind him (Dravid) that my first ever game, one of my first ever county games for Scotland, we were involved in a run out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn't. I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs. So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear no and got sent back," Coetzer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling Dravid a "humble person", Coetzer said that the former India batter is very respectful in the way he conducts himself and also speaks highly to all the players. Coetzer, who is still part of the committee, said it was a real honour for him to be able to spend some time with Dravid and Anil Kumble, who was also a member of the ICC Cricket Committee. Scotland will play India on November 5in the 37th match of the T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid appointed Team India coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that Rahul Dravid will replace Ravi Shastri as Team India's new Head Coach after the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. David is expected to assume charge as the head coach of the Asian giants during the upcoming series against New Zealand.

David is a legend of the game who has scored 13,288 runs in 164 Tests for India, second only to Sachin Tendulkar. Dravid has also played 344 ODI matches for his country and has scored 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16. The 48-year-old also has some coaching experience from the past as he was the head coach of the India U-19 team that won the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Earlier this year, Dravid was appointed the coach of India's limited-overs side for their tour of Sri Lanka.

Image: PTI/ICC