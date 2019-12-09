SCO Vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Scotland will face the United States of America in the second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, December 9 at 11:30 AM IST. Kyle Coetzer will captain Scotland and Saurabh Netravalkar will lead the United States of America. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SCO vs USA squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Scotland:

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, and Stuart Whittingham.

United States of America:

Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Akshay Homraj (wicketkeeper), Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Elmore Hutchison, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Steven Taylor, and Rusty Theron.

SCO vs USA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Akshay Homraj

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey (Vice-Captain), Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones

All-Rounders: Calum MacLeod, Steven Taylor, Karima Gore

Bowlers: Hamza Tahir, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar (Captain)

USA start as favourites to win.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SCO vs USA Form Guide

United States of America are currently first in the standings of the Cricket World Cup League 2 Points Table with four wins out of five games. Their last game was against the United Arab Emirates and the USA won by three wickets. Their best batsmen were Xavier Marshall and Aaron Jones and their best bowlers were Steven Taylor and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Scotland are currently second in the standings of the Cricket World Cup League 2 Points Table with three wins out of four games. Their last game was against Oman and Scotland won by 85 runs. Their best batsmen were Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross and their best bowlers were Safyaan Sharif and Hamza Tahir.

