Scott Styris Gives Brett Lee Special, Additional Role In IPL 2021 Bio-bubble: WATCH

In quarantine since March, the IPL 2021 commentators have been handed the tough job of trying to look presentable without much outside help. Ordinarily used to an army of stylists and hairdressers helping them prepare before they go onscreen, the Star Sports contingent have had to adapt to their new circumstances with some creative problem-solving. Among these legends, Australian fast bowling legend Brett Lee is receiving particularly rave reviews for a set of skills that we have never seen from him.

Brett Lee turns hairdresser inside IPL 2021 bubble

In lockdown at the IPL 2021, where he is a part of the esteemed panel on the Select Dugout show, Brett Lee has reportedly turned his exceptional skills to the art of cutting hair. In a video shared by New Zealand all-rounder and longtime Dugout member Scott Styris, it was revealed that in the absence of a hairdresser in the broadcast team's bubble, Brett Lee has taken up the duty of getting everyone screen ready. The Aussie can be seen giving Styris a stylish new fade in his hotel room, which, by the looks of it, seems to have been quite successful.

Sharing some banter after the video, Brett retweeted Styris' video clip, asking him for some payment for his precious services, writing: "Leave the [money] on the fridge". The duo also replied to some fans' comments, with Styris writing that he should now learn how to actually pull off such a fancy haircut and Lee reacting to a comment suggesting that he should have just used a bowl to cut the hair instead of putting such an effort. Here is the Select Dugout IPL 2021 commentators list: Scott Styris, Brett Lee, Dominic Cork, Brian Lara, Graeme Swann with guests, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Dale Steyn and Nasser Hussain.

PBKS vs CSK live streaming details for India

Styris and Lee will be seen in action as the Punjab Kings take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 16. The PBKS vs CSK match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The entire IPL 2012 will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the PBKS vs CSK live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IPL 2021 schedule

With a lull in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year, the IPL 2021 began on its scheduled date of April 9. Even with a steady rise in infections now, the IPL will go on as planned, with the final being held at Ahmedabad on May 30. Here is the full IPL 2021 schedule.

Image Credits: IPL website and AP