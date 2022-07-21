Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has endorsed Shreyas Iyer to succeed Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian team. Iyer's leadership skills are what Styris appreciates most about him. Iyer, according to Styris, has the potential to captain India at the highest level, and he would want to see him given more opportunities to represent the nation.

Styris also made a point to say what he dislikes about Iyer. The 27-year-old, according to the former Kiwi player, has significant difficulties playing the short ball, which many teams have noticed and continue to exploit. Styris said Iyer is similar to Suresh Raina in that regard where teams are aware of how to target him. Iyer will need to figure out a strategy to play short balls, according to Styris.

Scott Styris picks India's future captain

Styris said if Iyer can find a way to play short balls, he will be one of the first names to be included in the Indian side, he remarked in a Sports18 interview. Styris stated that he likes all the qualities of Iyer and that the Indian management really needs to give him a lot of opportunities, adding if he can't find success then some other player can be looked into to replace Sharma as captain.

"What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even give him more and more opportunities to be around this squad," Styris said.

"What I don't like, the negative if you like, is that there is no secret about Shreyas. He has real problems with the short ball. I think you'll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers look to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I'm not sure he is found a way. He's almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him," he added.

"It's now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he's one of the first names you write down in that Indian side. I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can’t find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he’s very talented," he concluded.

Shreyas Iyer's career

Iyer leads the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Prior to this, he served as the captain of the Delhi Capitals and guided the team to the final of the cash-rich tournament in 2020. Iyer, who made his international debut in 2017, has played 5 Tests, 26 ODIs, and 41 T20Is for India in the past five years. He has scored 422 runs in Tests, 947 runs in ODIs, and 903 runs in the shortest format of the game at averages of 46.88, 41.2, and 34.73.

Image: AP

