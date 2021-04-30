Scott Styris Reveals New 'Mohawk Cut' On Him Curated By Brett Lee; See Picture

The IPL 2021 is being carried out in a strict bio-bubble environment which has left the IPL 2021 commentators with the tedious job of looking presentable on their own without any professional help available. The Star Sports contingent of commentators were usually accompanied by a team of stylists which made their job of being presentable much easier. In the absence of professional help, we earlier saw the former Australian fast bowler, Brett Lee show off his hairdressing skills.

Brett Lee has a future in hairstyling?

Recently, Brett Lee again offered his hairstyling service to Scott Styris. Scott Styris posted a picture on Twitter with his new hairstyle, which he claimed to be his signature haircut. Yet again, Brett Lee showed his skills in Round 2 of the haircut saga. Fans were left astonished after seeing the Mohawk style.

Earlier, Styris had shared a video where Brett Lee had cut his hair for the first time where the Australian bowler provided a nice fade style haircut, which seemed to suit Styris. Styris and Lee are part of the esteemed Select Dugout show on Star Sports and provide commentary and presentation for the IPL 2021 live streaming. Both of them have to follow the strict bio-bubble rules of the broadcast team.

No hairdresser in our bubble so it's @BrettLee_58 with the scissors âœ‚ï¸



Ready to look sharp for the #selectdugout on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/WBeTJNrri4 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) April 15, 2021

Brett Lee donation

Brett Lee also showed his generosity off late. Getting inspired by the Pat Cummins donation to PM Cares Fund, Brett Lee has decided to donate 1 Bitcoin to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. As per the Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency data, the value of 1 Bitcoin is equal to INR 40.2 lakh as of April 30, which makes the Brett Lee donation nearly $12,500 AUD.

IPL 2021 schedule to proceed as per fixtures

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus cases, the IPL 2021 schedule is expected to proceed as per the fixtures. The BCCI had recently made the bio-bubble rules tighter by removing food delivery to the hotels and conducting tests every 2 days of the tournament. The PBKS vs RCB live streaming is set to happen as per schedule.

PBKS vs RCB live telecast

The PBKS vs RCB live telecast will see the Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 26 of the IPL 2021 live streaming at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The PBKS vs RCB live telecast will begin from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The PBKS vs RCB live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network. The PBKS vs RCB live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

Image Source: Brett Lee Instagram/AP