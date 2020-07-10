SD Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODI League Live Info

Southern Districts CC will face Darwin Cricket Club in the upcoming clash of Darwin and District ODI – 2020. The match will be played at Nightcliff Oval. DDC are currently on the third spot of the points table and will be featuring in their fourth match of the season. DDC have managed to win just one game out of the three played in the season so far. As for SD, they are currently on the second spot of the points table with six points to their name. SD have emerged victorious in both the games they have featured in the season so far.

The SD vs DDC match will commence on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 7:00 AM IST. Fans can play the SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction, SD vs DDC Dream11 top picks and SD vs DDC Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

SD vs DDC Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

SD vs DDC Dream11 top picks

Kierran Voelkl (Captain) Matt Hammond (Vice-captain) Corey Kelly Huw Wiltshire Willy Andrews Dion Meta

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SD vs DDC Dream11 team

SD vs DDC Dream11 team: Southern Districts CC (SD)

Daniel Mylius , Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey, Nathan Boyd

SD vs DDC Dream11 team: Darwin Cricket Club (DDC)

Isaac Conway, James Seymour, Tristan Glover, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Madura Weerasinghe, Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: SD vs DDC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Southern Districts CC : Daniel Mylius (WK), Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey

: Daniel Mylius (WK), Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey Darwin Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (WK), James Seymour, Tristan Glover, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Riley Vernon, Udara Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Madura Weerasinghe ,Samindra Madushan, Himesh Sandaradura

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction

Our SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction is that Darwin Cricket Club will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction, SD vs DDC Dream11 top picks and SD vs DDC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)