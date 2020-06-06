SD Vs DDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin T20 League Live

The 8th match of the ongoing Charles Darwin University (CDU) Top End T20 2020, or simply Darwin T20 League 2020, will be played between Southern Districts Cricket Club (SD) and Darwin Cricket Club (DDC). The SD vs DDC live match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground 1 (MCG 1) in Darwin. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Sunday, June 7 and will commence at 6:00 am IST. Here is our SD vs DDC Dream11 team and SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction along with the SD vs DDC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For This Interesting Reason

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Darwin Top End T20 League 2020 marks the return of cricket in Australia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams are participating in the tournament that will run from June 6 till June 8. The teams are divided into two groups of four teams each and 15 matches will be played across three days in round-robin, semi-finals and final format.

CRICKET IS BACK!! It all kicks off with the @CDUni

Top End T20 & C, D and E Grade comps. All juniors commence next weekend, 13 June, along with the 1st Rd of Premier Grade & B Grade. Keep your eye on this page for further info on the CDU Top End T20, including squad lists! pic.twitter.com/bsvhY1f1Iu — NT Cricket (@NTCricket) June 5, 2020

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: SD vs DDC Dream11 team from squads

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: SD full squad

Corey Kelly, Lachlan Markey, N Hangen, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Keirran Voelkl, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

SD vs DDC Dream11 Prediction: DDC full squad

Connor Hawkins, Jacob Dickman, Ethan Anderson, Dion Meta, Luke Timms, Kym Lawrence, Tom Briggs, Dylan Turner, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan, Luke Shelton, Jamie Chadwick, Luke Zanchetta, Kym Lawrence, Kris Denby, Huw Wiltshire, Adam Barker.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: SD vs DDC Dream11 team

Here is the SD vs DDC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – Daniel Mylius

All-rounders – Luke Shelton (vc), Luke Zanchetta, Adam Barker, Matt Hammond

Batsmen – Willy Andrews (c), Keirran Voelkl, Dion Meta

Bowlers – Kris Denby, Dean Fry, Dylan Turner

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction

SD start off as favourites to win this match.

SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction: SD vs DDC live streaming

The SD vs DDC live streaming can be found on MyCricket Facebook Page. For SD vs DDC live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no SD vs DDC live telecast in India.

Please note that the above SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction, SD vs DDC Dream11 team and SD vs DDC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SD vs DDC Dream11 team and SD vs DDC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet