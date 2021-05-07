SD Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Live

Southern Districts and Nightcliff are set to face each other in the Darwin and District ODD 2021 tournament. The match will be played at the Cazalys Arena #1 at 2:00 PM local time (10:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 8. Here is our SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction, SD vs NCC Dream11 team, SD vs NCC best team and SD vs NCC player record.

SD vs NCC match preview

Southern Districts are fourth on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from the three matches played in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a defeat to Darwin before defeating Tracy Village in their next fixture. They received a bye in the third round before beating Waratah in their previous fixture. The team will be desperate to win the match as it will give them a chance to climb the points table.

Nightcliff meanwhile are rooted to the bottom of the points table having lost all their matches in the competition so far. The team received a bye in the first round before losing to Pint TCass 1st XI in Round 2. In the third round, Nightcliff were beaten by Waratah, while in the previous fixture they suffered defeat at hands of Tracy Village. This match is crucial for the team to get the season back on track or face the possibility of missing out on a place in the semi-final stage.

SD vs NCC weather report

There will be an intermittent cloud during the match with no rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chance of rain coming, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

SD vs NCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

SD vs NCC player record

For Southern Districts, Jackson Isakka and Brodie J Symons played well in the last fixture and once again both batsmen will have the task of scoring runs for the team. For Nightcliff Josh M Hartill and Ryan McElduff have performed well with bat and ball respectively and once again they will look to put up a better performance to help the team to their first win.

SD vs NCC best team

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction

As per our SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction, SD will come out on top in this contest.

