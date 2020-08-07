SD Vs NCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern Districts (SD) are all set to face Nightclliff Cricket Club (NCC) in a league match in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 8. The match will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction, SD vs NCC Dream11 team and SD vs NCC Dream11 top picks.

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are coming into the match after winning their previous matches. SD come into this contest after beating Pint Cricket Club by 5 runs in their previous encounter, while NCC come into the match after beating Darwin by 5 wickets in their previous encounter. This matchup is expected to be a tense affair.

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs NCC Dream11 team, full squads

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs NCC Dream11 team: SD squad

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs NCC Dream11 team: NCC squad

Michael Kudra, Andrew Richards, Cameron Tonkin, Bevan O’Reilly, Charlie Smith, Huw Spring, Taj Glenn, Brandon Richards, Nachiket Sant, James Dix, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Thomas Foley, Nick Wheeler, Jack Giacomo, Jhiah Baxter, Adi Dave.

SD vs NCC Dream11 top picks

Daniel Mylius

Kierran Voelkl

Jacob Thorne

Cameron Tonkin

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: Probable SD vs NCC playing XI

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs NCC playing XI: SD

Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Kierran Voelkl, Dylan Mullen, Corey Kelly, Dean Fry, Nick Akers, Christopher Mcevoy, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman, Ryan Harvey

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction: SD vs NCC playing XI: NCC

Cameron Tonkin, Jhiah Baxter, Jacob Thorne, Brady Baptist,Adi Dave, Michael Kudra,Tom Pinson,Coen McKinnon,P Hull, J Dix, N Wheeler

SD vs NCC Dream11 team

SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction

As per our SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction, SD are favourites to win the match

Note: The SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction, SD vs NCC Dream11 top picks and SD vs NCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SD vs NCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: NT CRICKET / YOUTUBE)