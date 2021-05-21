SD Vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2021 Preview

Southern Districts and Palmerston will face off against each other in the Darwin and District ODD 2021 tournament which will be played at Gerry Wood Oval. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM local time (7:00 AM IST) on Saturday, May 22. Here is our SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction, SD vs PCC Dream11 team, SD vs PCC best team and SD vs PCC player record.

Southern Districts are currently fourth on the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses from the 5 matches played in the tournament so far. They also received a bye. Coming into this fixture, the Southern DIstricts suffered defeat at the hands of Pintcass 1st XI by 6 wickets. Opener Shobit Singh scored a fine half-century (77 runs) while other batsmen got start but failed to capitalize on the start.

The batting lineup will look to perform better and give their bowlers a chance to bowl out the opposition. Palmerston, on the other hand, won their previous match versus Nightcliff by 3 wickets with Alex J Bleakley scoring an unbeaten century in that match. This should be a cracking encounter to watch.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a bowling-friendly wicket, where bowlers will have their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Speaking about the weather conditions for this match, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chance of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Since no showers are expected during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

For Southern Districts, B Symons and B Hammond have played well so far on the tournament. The team will be looking up to these two players to deliver yet again in this match as well. For Palmerstone, A Bleakely and H Martin are the key to win the match. The team will hope for them to do well in this match.

As per our SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction, PCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SD vs PCC player record and as a result, the SD vs PCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SD vs PCC Dream11 team and SD vs PCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

