SD Vs PT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern District CC will face Pint Cricket Club in the Darwin ODD this week. Southern Districts CC and Pint Cricket Club have experienced a decent run in T20 leagues in the past. Corey Kelly was the main man for Southern Districts when they met Pint Cricket Club in the semi-finals last season. Pint CC have added new players in their squad for the new season which could work in their favour. Both sides look strong on paper and the match can be expected to be a tough one. Darwin ODD is set to return with a new format for this season.
SD vs PT will commence on Saturday, June 20 at 6 AM. Fans can play the SD vs PT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SD vs PT Dream11 prediction, SD vs PT Dream11 top picks and SD vs PT Dream11 team.
D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman, N Boyd.
Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose, Martin Brown, Shishir Ramakrishna, Jon Hewitson
Our SD vs PT Dream11 prediction is that Southern Districts will win this game.