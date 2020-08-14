SD Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern Districts (SD) are all set to face Tracy Village CC (TRV) in a league match in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 15. The match will be played at Fred’s Pass in Darwin at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction, SD vs TRV Dream11 team and SD vs TRV Dream11 top picks.

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction and preview

Southern Districts are currently unbeaten in the league with eight wins from eight matches while Tracy Village have won only one out of their eight encounters. In Round 10, Southern Districts defeated Nightcliff CC by 8 wickets. Tracy Village, on the other hand, lost by a slender 12-run margin in a low-scoring match against Pint CC.

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV Dream11 team, squad list

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV Dream11 team: SD squad

Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV Dream11 team: TRV squad

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

SD vs TRV Dream11 top picks

Dean Fry

Kyle Scrimegour

Christopher McEvoy

Coby Edmondstone

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV probable playing XI

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV probable playing XI: SD

Daniel Mylius (WK), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Ryan Clark, Kierran Voelkl (C), Matt Hammond, Christopher McEvoy, Michael Ninneman, Timothy Kennion, Nathan Hangan

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction: SD vs TRV probable playing XI: TRV

Kyle Scrimegour, Tom Balkwill (WK), Lachlan Dumigan, Jason McKay, Coby Edmondstone (C), Ryan Philip, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Waseem Akram, Jaxon Treumer, Pamila Jayawardhana

SD vs TRV Dream11 team

SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction

As per our SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction, SD are favourites to win the match.

Note: The SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction, SD vs TRV Dream11 top picks and SD vs TRV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: NT Cricket YouTube