SD Vs TRV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Darwin And District ODD 2020 Live

Southern Districts (SD) are all set to face Tracy Village CC (TRV) in a league match in Darwin and District ODD on Saturday, August 15. The match will be played at Fred’s Pass in Darwin at 7 AM IST. Here is a look at our SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction, SD vs TRV Dream11 team and SD vs TRV Dream11 top picks.
Also read: Finnish Premier League T20 GHC Vs GHG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Southern Districts are currently unbeaten in the league with eight wins from eight matches while Tracy Village have won only one out of their eight encounters. In Round 10, Southern Districts defeated Nightcliff CC by 8 wickets. Tracy Village, on the other hand, lost by a slender 12-run margin in a low-scoring match against Pint CC.
Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Names Current Indian Team's Biggest Foodie And It Is NOT Virat Kohli
Keirran Voelkl (C), Corey Kelly, Dylan Mullen, Mitch Townsend, Trodd Pemble, Ryan Harvey, Dean Fry, Daniel Mylius, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Nathan Hangen, D Mulley, Michael Ninneman, Nick Akers, C McEvoy.
Also Read: Inzamam-ul-Haq Taunts BCCI's Overconfidence At Half-time Of 2004 Platinum Jubilee Cup Game
D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.
Also Read: Allegations Extremely Hurtful, Was Never In Charge Of Team Selections: Smith To Tsolekile
Daniel Mylius (WK), Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Jackson Isakka, Ryan Clark, Kierran Voelkl (C), Matt Hammond, Christopher McEvoy, Michael Ninneman, Timothy Kennion, Nathan Hangan
Kyle Scrimegour, Tom Balkwill (WK), Lachlan Dumigan, Jason McKay, Coby Edmondstone (C), Ryan Philip, Wilson Ryan, Rajesh Pillai, Waseem Akram, Jaxon Treumer, Pamila Jayawardhana
As per our SD vs TRV Dream11 prediction, SD are favourites to win the match.