Sean Williams And Craig Ervine Unlikely To Face Bangladesh In One-off Test; Here's Why

Bangladesh is all set to begin their tour of Zimbabwe with a one-off Test match which will be played on Wednesday, July 7. The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh match will be played at Harare Sports Club with the visitors looking to start the tour on a winning note. Before the commencement of the Test match, the Zimbabwe cricket team received a setback with two of their key players set to miss the test after being forced to quarantine after coming close to COVID patient

Sean Williams and Craig Ervine to miss Bangladesh test

According to a report by Espncricinfo Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with Covid-positive family members. The news regarding the same was confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga who said "They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate."

The report further states that Brendan Taylor is likely to be the stand-in captain for Zimbabwe in the Test. The wicketkeeper-batsman said the absence of both the cricketers could be an opportunity for the newcomers in the squad to make a statement. He said "We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through. "It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket."

Key points to look at before the ZIM vs BAN Test series

Bangladesh has named an 18-member squad for the only Test while the home team will be going with a 20-member squad. Zimbabwe will be looking to bring their best game on the table after being crushed by Pakistan in Tests in their last series at home. Speaking about the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh history in test matches, Zimbabwe has beaten Bangladesh only once on their home ground with the last win coming back in 2018. Coming to the overall record both teams have faced each other in 17 Tests in the past and have seven wins each.

Talking about the recent result between both the teams, Bangladesh certainly have an upper hand having won their last two matches against the African team. This is the first time both teams are playing a Test match in Zimbabwe since 2013. Following the completion of the Tets series, both teams will;l then switch their focus towards the three-match ODI and T20I series. All matches will be played in Harare.

Image: AP