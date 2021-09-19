Sebastian Vettel Advises Lewis Hamilton On How To Drive Alongside Younger Teammates

Back in 2019, Charles Leclerc moved from midfield team Sauber to championships contenders Ferrar and joined up with Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel. Both the racers have some advice for George Russell who will be making a move from Williams to Mercedes in 2022 to join up with Lewis Hamilton. When asked if he had any advice for Russell, Vettel told Formula1.com:

"I don’t know, Lewis is old enough, he doesn’t need much advice. Every situation is different as well; yes, I think if you get to race with a new teammate, you always get stuff you get to learn on both sides as well. It was like that when Charles joined the team and looking back I enjoyed (it), I’ve always been quite open and straightforward, and I learned a similar way of working from Charles as well so it was quite straightforward between us, which was nice

Even though Leclerc and Russell are the same age the former joined Ferrari two years ago and Russell has gotten his big break now. Leclerc's advice for Russell is:

“To George, I don’t have much to say,” began Leclerc, “he knows what he needs to do. It’s an amazing opportunity for him and he’s in a very good position too, because being like I was with Seb at the end, I had a multi-world champion next to me and, of course, for us being young, it’s a great opportunity to show what you can do and learn from the best. So yes: just to enjoy his time there and not put too much pressure on himself."

Vettel to stay on with Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel will continue his association with the Aston Martin team for the 2022 F1 season after the German was retained by the formula 1 to drive alongside Lance Stroll. For Lance Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, the next season will be his fourth with the team, while Vettel will be driving for his second campaign with the team.

Sebastian Vettel had signed for the Aston Martin team for the 2021 season and beyond having won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull before joining Ferrari, however, the Italian team did not renew his contract. Back then The German explained the there was no common desire for the team and driver to stay together at Ferrari beyond the end of 2020. Vettel also indicated that the financial aspects played no part in his decision to run down his current contract.

(Image: AP)