'See How De Kock Misled Fakhar Zaman!': Cricket Fans Rage At Most Controversial Runout Yet

Cricket fans have come out in support of Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, who got run-out in controversial fashion as Pakistan took on South Africa. Zaman was dismissed when Pakistan needed 30 runs off just five balls, and with the batsman himself needing 7 runs to reach his second ODI double century. Fans took to social media to laud Zaman’s incredible innings of 193 runs as they relished his heroics in the unsuccessful chase. Some lashed out at Quinton de Kock for his deceptive action that saw him misleading Zaman to get him out.

Fantastic smash man!!!! ðŸ”¥ Highest individual score batting second in ODI and also second highest in losing cause



Deserved 200 man ðŸ™Œ #fakharzaman #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/bo6lzMp7C6 — Joe Vignesh (@JyothiVignesh) April 4, 2021

One of the best ODI innings I have seen, stand and admire cricket.

What an inning!! Top class @FakharZamanLive#fakharzaman#PakvRSA pic.twitter.com/Cj8ooQZZDX — Pankaj Singh (@pankajkumar764) April 4, 2021

See The complete video how Quinton #dekock mislead #fakharzaman @ICC during Run out complete shame calling a cricket as a Gentleman game ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/E3eZLEsEz0 — Abhay (@Abhay4j) April 4, 2021

Here's what happened

Quinton de Kock tricked Fakhar Zaman into believing that the ball being thrown by the fielder from the long-on position was going to the non-striker’s end, leading him to turn behind and watch his partner. Zaman slowed down as he turned behind to see if his partner had reached the crease de Kock took the opportunity to quickly collect the ball and knock Zaman’s bails out, thus denying a chance of a second double century and a victory to Pakistan.

Deception QDK Level.



But is it within the laws of spirit of the game @ICC ? #fakharzaman



pic.twitter.com/2QpwaN9jeA — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) April 4, 2021

Experts believe that de Kock’s action was not just against the spirit of the game but also against the rule as defined under Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket 2017 Code. The rule states that it is unfair for any fielder to deliberately attempt to distract or obstruct a player from the opposition team during the course of the match. The law allows umpires to impose a 5-run penalty on the guilty side and inform captains about it. However, the on-field umpires in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa never imposed the penalty on de Kock’s team.

South Africa won the second ODI against Pakistan by 17 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Pakistan had won the first ODI by 3 wickets last week in a match that went down to the wire. South Africa and Pakistan will now play a series decider on April 7, where both teams will be looking to win the trophy.

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)