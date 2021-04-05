Last Updated:

'See How De Kock Misled Fakhar Zaman!': Cricket Fans Rage At Most Controversial Runout Yet

Cricket fans took to social media to laud Fakhar Zaman’s incredible innings of 193 runs as they relished his heroics in Pakistan’s unsuccessful chase. 

Indians react to Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's controversial run-out, relish his heroics

Cricket fans have come out in support of Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman, who got run-out in controversial fashion as Pakistan took on South Africa. Zaman was dismissed when Pakistan needed 30 runs off just five balls, and with the batsman himself needing 7 runs to reach his second ODI double century. Fans took to social media to laud Zaman’s incredible innings of 193 runs as they relished his heroics in the unsuccessful chase. Some lashed out at Quinton de Kock for his deceptive action that saw him misleading Zaman to get him out.

Here's what happened

Quinton de Kock tricked Fakhar Zaman into believing that the ball being thrown by the fielder from the long-on position was going to the non-striker’s end, leading him to turn behind and watch his partner. Zaman slowed down as he turned behind to see if his partner had reached the crease de Kock took the opportunity to quickly collect the ball and knock Zaman’s bails out, thus denying a chance of a second double century and a victory to Pakistan.   

Experts believe that de Kock’s action was not just against the spirit of the game but also against the rule as defined under Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket 2017 Code. The rule states that it is unfair for any fielder to deliberately attempt to distract or obstruct a player from the opposition team during the course of the match. The law allows umpires to impose a 5-run penalty on the guilty side and inform captains about it. However, the on-field umpires in the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa never imposed the penalty on de Kock’s team. 

South Africa won the second ODI against Pakistan by 17 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. Pakistan had won the first ODI by 3 wickets last week in a match that went down to the wire. South Africa and Pakistan will now play a series decider on April 7, where both teams will be looking to win the trophy. 

(Image Credit: ICC/Twitter)

 

