'See The Ball Hit The Ball', Sanjay Manjrekar Urges KL Rahul To Play To His Strengths

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment at KL Rahul's poor form in the ongoing T20I series against England. Rahul failed to trouble the scorers in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

'See the ball hit the ball': Sanjay Manjrekar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Manjrekar urged Team India's limited-overs specialist to see and hit the ball. At the same time, the cricket pundit also made it clear that this technique is the Karnataka cricketer's greatest strength in the shortest format of the game.

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media. While some were on the same page with the ex-Mumbai batsman, there were many others who were not convinced with his view on KL Rahul's current form. Here are some of the reactions.

Exactly. Don't know what He was doing out there?



#INDvENG — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 14, 2021

I haven’t seen more tentative starter batsman than kl rahul.. don’t know why he not make confident start — Jimmy khangurha (@rajan8813) March 14, 2021

Look at Rahul wicket. He is lack of confidence which shows in his body language. He can't be opener for T20 at this moment. — Rajan Varada (@RajanVarada2) March 14, 2021

Its bcoz he didn't played for three months, he was in great nick before that — Dhirendra (@dhirendra28) March 14, 2021

Wish management would have allowed him to play domestic instead of benching him for 3 months..#INDvENG — Guru (@okguru123) March 14, 2021

I guess he was in test squad as virat was leaving. Although he didn't play in first 3 test but he could have played 4th test in place of Vihari but he got injured before the match. He will get runs very soonðŸ¤ž — Pankaj Singh (@Newly_Awaken) March 14, 2021

Be reasonable Sanjay, you are teaching t20 approach to the guy with best stats as an opener. ðŸ‘Ž — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) March 14, 2021

KL Rahul's struggles in the ongoing T20I series

Lokesh Rahul has so far managed to score just a single run in the last two outings. He dragged one back on to the stumps off a delivery from Jofra Archer in the series opener on Friday and in the following contest, he put the Men In Blue in a spot of bother in the very first over during their stiff chase of 165.

Rahul's stay at the crease was cut short in the very first over itself. He decided to take strike with the hope of playing young all-rounder as well as his former IPL team-mate Sam Curran who had started the proceedings with the new ball in hand but unfortunately, KL never got going as he could not get the ball past the fielders who were stationed inside the circle.

On the final delivery of that over, attempting a needless shot in order to release some pressure off himself led to his downfall. Curran had bowled a good-length delivery across the right-handed batsman which moved away slightly from him. Rahul decided to play the shot but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Jos Buttler who made no mistake behind the stumps and ended up taking a simple catch and the first over finished as a wicket maiden.