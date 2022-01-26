'Seen A Lot Including Sachin But Never Found Anyone Like Him': Shastri Hails Indian Player

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has claimed that former India skipper MS Dhoni is an 'unreal' player and has never found anyone like him, not even Sachin Tendulkar. While speaking with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Shastri spoke about Dhoni's temperament being amazingly calm no matter what the result of his performance. Shastri said that Dhoni would remain calm even if he would score a century or get out on a duck and that he had never seen a person like that in his life.

“MS Dhoni was unreal. I have never seen a guy like him in my life. Whether he makes a zero or a 100, or lift a World Cup or get knocked out in the first round, it never mattered to him. I promise you, I have seen a lot of players but none like Dhoni. I have seen even Sachin Tendulkar. Fantastic temperament but sometimes gets angry but this guy never gets angry. He didn’t care,” said Shastri on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel.

He then explained that he does not even have Dhoni's number because he does not keep his phone with him. He added that Dhoni is that kind of a guy who if you wanted to get in touch you would know there is another way to do it rather than calling him. "In fact, if he can avoid having the phone in his hand, he will avoid the phone in his hand. Honestly, even today, I don’t have his number. I have never asked for his number even. Because I know he never carries his phone and if you have to get in touch with him, you know how to get in touch with him. MS is that kind of a guy," added the 59-year-old former India coach.

MS Dhoni is 'one of the sharpest cricket minds' according to Chappell

In a recent column that former India head coach Greg Chappell wrote for ESPNcricinfo about how highly structured coaching is not benefiting the game of cricket, he wrote about whom he thought was 'one of the sharpest cricket minds' he has encountered. That player is former Team India skipper MS Dhoni. "MS Dhoni, with whom I worked in India, is a good example of a batter who developed his talent and learned to play in this fashion. By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Image: @shoaib100mph/Instagram