Last Updated:

Sehwag Answers Fan Question On Whether Virat Kohli Should Step Down As ODI & Test Captain

Here is what Virender Sehwag said in response to a fan asking if Virat Kohli should step down from captaincy in both ODIs and Test.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Virender Sehwag

Image: T20 World Cup/ Virender Sehwag Instagram


Former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag responded to a fan question asking if Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is to take the field as the captain of the Indian T20 side for one last time should step down for captaincy in the remaining two formats (ODI and Tests) as well.

Responding to the question, Virender Sehwag said while it would be Virat Kohli who needs to decide whether to continue or not and decide when would be the time to let someone take over, he personally feels there is no need for Virat to relinquish captaincy in those two formats. 

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the other two formats' captaincy, if he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel India are playing well under his captaincy. His records as a captain are superb. It's his personal decision whether he wants to continue as the ODI and Test captain or not. According to me, he should lead India because he is a good player, a good captain who leads from the front," Viru was heard saying in the latest episode of his show Virugiri Dot Com.

READ | Wasim Jaffer gives savage reply after Pakistan trolls Indian fans over T20 WC elimination

Winning bilateral series is one thing, but an ICC world event is another 

India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013 and Sehwag said that India should introspect things and work towards winning ICC events, as those are much remembered and not the bilateral series "I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament. India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently." he said. 

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: Fans react as Virat Kohli leads India for the final time in T20Is

As for India, they will take on Namibia in the final fixture of the Super 12 in the ongoing world cup which will also be Kohli's last match as T20I captain and he will be keen to end his tenure with a win. While there is no official confirmation on who will be the next captain, reports suggest Rohit Sharma is likely to be handed over with the responsibility. 

READ | T20 World Cup: IND vs NAM Dream11 prediction, head to head, probable playing XI & more

Image: T20 World Cup/ Virender Sehwag Instagram

READ | '8 Tests, 9 ODIs, 21 T20Is': Team India’s schedule till T20 World Cup 2022
Tags: Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com