Sehwag Answers Fan Question On Whether Virat Kohli Should Step Down As ODI & Test Captain

Former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag responded to a fan question asking if Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is to take the field as the captain of the Indian T20 side for one last time should step down for captaincy in the remaining two formats (ODI and Tests) as well.

Responding to the question, Virender Sehwag said while it would be Virat Kohli who needs to decide whether to continue or not and decide when would be the time to let someone take over, he personally feels there is no need for Virat to relinquish captaincy in those two formats.

"This is Virat's decision but I don't think he should leave the other two formats' captaincy, if he wants to play just as a player, it is his decision. I feel India are playing well under his captaincy. His records as a captain are superb. It's his personal decision whether he wants to continue as the ODI and Test captain or not. According to me, he should lead India because he is a good player, a good captain who leads from the front," Viru was heard saying in the latest episode of his show Virugiri Dot Com.

Winning bilateral series is one thing, but an ICC world event is another

India have not won an ICC tournament since 2013 and Sehwag said that India should introspect things and work towards winning ICC events, as those are much remembered and not the bilateral series "I know we should support the team during bad times but it's been a long time we haven't won any major ICC tournament. India should definitely introspect on it. Winning bilateral series is one thing but people only remember you if you win world tournaments consistently." he said.

As for India, they will take on Namibia in the final fixture of the Super 12 in the ongoing world cup which will also be Kohli's last match as T20I captain and he will be keen to end his tenure with a win. While there is no official confirmation on who will be the next captain, reports suggest Rohit Sharma is likely to be handed over with the responsibility.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Virender Sehwag Instagram