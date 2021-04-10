Sehwag Awed By De Villiers' 'champion Knock', Says IPL Logo Is Secretly Designed After Him

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was left stunned after a 'champions knock' from AB de Villiers as he helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick start IPL 2021 by pulling off an upset over 5-tiime champions Mumbai Indians. The fiery Indian legend hailed the willpower of the Proteas batsman as he steered RCB to a two-wicket-win even as the bottom order collapsed like a pack of cards. AB de Villiers turned the clock back with a blazing 48 run knock of just 27 deliveries studded with four boundaries and two sixes. Hailing AB de Villiers' outstanding knock, Sehwag drew a comparison between the Proteas legend and the IPL logo and claimed that it was no wonder that it was secretly designed after the former. Sehwag also hailed Harshal Patel's fifer spell as a top one and noted that RCB was all set to lift the trophy this year.

No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17 . Champion knock. But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/NcPBRzaRrd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2021

RCB win a last-ball thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run. In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally.

'It was important to play against the strongest side': Virat Kohli