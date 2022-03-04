Sehwag Goes 'wow' Over Twitter User's Eerily Accurate Prediction Of Kohli's Innings Vs SL

Former India skipper Virat Kohli achieved the huge milestone of playing hundred Test matches for India on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match of the two-Test series between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali. While the world witnessed Kohli reaching the tally of 8000 individual runs in Test cricket, the superstar cricketer walked back to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs. Meanwhile, former India opener Virender Sehwag was among the many big names in cricket who reacted to Virat Kohli’s knock on Friday.

Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle and replied to a user’s unbelievable prediction about Kohli’s score in the first innings of his 100th Test. “Wow”, Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter user earlier made his prediction on the eve of the match and said, “Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment."

More about Virat Kohli's impressive knock and everything that followed

Kohli looked solid during his time in the middle as he hit five boundaries during his knock. Kohli and Hanuma Vihari added 90 runs off 155 balls for the third wicket before Kohli was bowled by Lankan left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

Hanuma Vihari scored 58 runs off 128 balls and walked back after falling to Vishwa Fernando. Indians found themselves at 199/4 at Tea. They were batting at 242/5 at the time of writing this article, with Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant at the crease after Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 27.

India was off to a good start in Kohli’s 100th Test as Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scored 52 runs with a good strike rate. Rohit became the first wicket of the day to fall as Lahiru Kumara opened his wicket tally. Rohit scored 29 runs off 28 balls while Mayank Agarwal scored 33 runs off 49 balls. India is currently in a good position in the match and will rely on youngsters to win the series opener.

(Image: BCCI/PTI)