Sehwag Hails 'Lord Shardul', Credits The 'game Changer' As He Bags Three Prized Wickets

Continuing his striking form, India's pacer Shardul Thakur once again turned the game around in the final ODI against England as he picked up key wickets to keep the visitors on back-foot. The pacer's knack of picking crucial wickets earned him praise from former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who added a humorous touch to his appreciation. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag shared a still of Thakur from the third ODI and labelled him the 'game changer.'

Chasing a stiff total of 330, England seemed to be getting back in the game after having lost key wickets early in the game. As Dawid Malan looked to turn the game in England's favour, Thakur, now known as the 'man with the golden arm,' dismissed the newcomer with the help of a brilliant catch from Rohit Sharma. Thakur then quickly dismissed stand-in skipper Jos Buttler and then went on to bag the wicket of Liam Livingstone just as he looked to go big. Off his 10 overs, Thakur conceded 67 runs while picking up four wickets at an economy of 6.70.

India clinch last-ball thriller

India were once again asked to bat first after the coin landed in favour of stand-in-captain Jos Buttler on Sunday afternoon. The hosts got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 103 runs before losing a couple more wickets after adding 14 runs before Pandya and Pant carried out the rescue act.

After Hardik's dismissal, his elder brother Krunal and lower middle-order batsman Shardul Thakur added 45 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal for a 21-ball 30 and while Krunal looked to accelerate the innings in the death overs, even he perished while trying to go for the big shot.

In response, England lost their openers quickly as Bhuvneshwar Kumar let the ball do the talking once again after returning from an injury. Just when Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan looked to stitch a significant partnership, Natarajan's over-pitched delivery bagged the wicket of the star all-rounder while Thakur picked three quick wickets. It was then youngster Sam Curran who played a brave knock of 95 runs taking the match to the very last breath. Despite his valiant effort, Curran failed to take England over the line as the Hardik Pandya and Natarajan bowled tight last overs. India won the match by 7 runs, thereby winning the ODI series 2-1.