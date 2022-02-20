Last Updated:

Sehwag, Harbhajan Back Wriddhiman Saha After He Gets Threat-laced Texts From Journalist

After Wriddhiman Saha shared a screenshot of his chat with a journalist, Virender Sehwag, other stars threw their weight behind the wicketkeeper-batsman

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Virender Sehwag

Image: BCCI/PTI


After being snubbed from India's Test side, Wriddhiman Saha shared a screenshot of his chat with a journalist which took the internet by storm. Sharing a screenshot of the chat, Saha noted that he was ill-treated by the 'respected journalist' post getting snubbed from the recently announced Test squad against Sri Lanka. Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and RP Singh reacted to this unfortunate incident and threw their weight behind the wicketkeeper-batsman. 

Cricketers back Wriddhiman Saha

Harbhajan Singh asked the wicketkeeping batsman to share the details of the journalist including so the good ones will not come under suspicion. The Turbanator also asked Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly, and other BCCI officials to protect players from such journalists.

READ | India vs New Zealand: Wriddhiman Saha provides big update on fitness ahead of 2nd Test

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra too reacted to Saha's expose and said that the cricket fraternity would not bat an eyelid before boycotting this 'so-called journalist'.

World Cup-winning cricketer RP Singh asked whether some 'source' can tell him who was this journalist. 

Saha's contribution in saving a Test match

In the first India vs New Zealand Test, Wriddhiman Saha scored a fighting fifty on Day 4 when his side at 103 runs for the loss of six wickets. He made a valuable contribution with the bat despite not having kept wickets the previous day due to a stiff neck. India ended up drawing the Kanpur Test, with Saha receiving plaudits for his noteworthy contribution.

READ | Is Rishabh Pant out of 3rd Test? Wriddhiman Saha's post is causing stir on social media

Saha reveals chat with BCCI President Ganguly

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test squad, has alleged BCCI of double standards, claiming that he was assured of his place in the team by president Sourav Ganguly after he slammed a half-century against New Zealand late last year.

Saha said Ganguly's statement gave him a lot of confidence but he failed to understand why everything changed so fast as he has been dropped from the Test squad. Saha revealed that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid had earlier told him that he won't be considered for Test matches going forward and that he should think about taking retirement. 

READ | Wriddhiman Saha opts out of Bengal's Ranji campaign after being told he won't be required for Test matches

"He [Ganguly] even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," Saha was quoted as saying to PTI after his exclusion from the Test squad.

READ | After Wriddhiman, Test pacer Ishant Sharma out of reckoning; Rahane-Pujara on borrowed time
READ | Wriddhiman Saha shames 'respected' journalist for threat-laced texts after interview snub
Tags: Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com