Sehwag Insists Saha To Expose 'journalist' Who Threatened Him; 'Gehri Saans Le, Aur...'

Virender Sehwag has insisted that Wriddhiman Saha name the journalist who threatened him to prevent such things from happening with other players in future.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday (February 22) evening, urging veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him for refusing an interview.

Earlier, on Sunday, February 20, Saha made a shocking revelation by sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with a journalist, where the latter can be seen threatening the cricketer over texts, on getting no answers regarding an interview. The revelations by Saha sent the Indian cricket community into a frenzy as enthusiasts felt Saha should name the journalist. 

Wriddhiman Saha's tweet calling out the journalist

While Sehwag also echoed his thoughts with the 37-year-old by putting out a tweet on Sunday, he put out a second tweet regarding the matter on Tuesday after Saha explained the entire saga with a series of tweets.

As Saha mentioned he won’t be revealing the individual’s name, Sehwag insisted that the cricketer should name him for the sake of other cricketers. “Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future, it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (Take a deep breath and reveal the name),” Sehwag tweeted. 

Wriddhiman Saha clarifies the matter

Clarifying the matter on Twitter, Saha said that he had decided to expose the ‘respected journalist’ for threatening him. However, he said he won’t be naming the individual in question as that will spoil his career. The cricketer concluded by saying that he would surely name the journalist if such actions are repeated again.

Virender Sehwag's tweet about Wriddhiman Saha on Sunday

At the same time, shedding his thoughts on the matter, earlier on Sunday, Virender Sehwag said, “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi.” Alongside Sehwag, the cricketer also received strong support from many prominent faces of Indian cricket like former head coach Ravi Shastri, former cricketers Gautam Gambhir, RP Singh, and others.

BCCI and ICA come in support of Wriddhiman Saha

Meanwhile, Saha also received support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the board decided to investigate the probe. The Indian Cricketer’s Association also put out an official statement on Tuesday, expressing their concerns about the treatment of Saha. The association also welcomed BCCI’s decision to launch a probe into the matter.

