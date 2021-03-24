Sehwag Invokes Famous Pakistan Fans' Reaction To Capture England's Emotion As India Win

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag yet again took a Pakistan-ique dig at England as the collapsed to a 66-run loss to England in the ODI series opener at Pune on Tuesday. After a fearless and confident start from the visitors' top-order, India managed to put the brakes on England's run-chase with the help of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and debutant Prsidh Krishna. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.

Sehwag takes Pakistan-isque dig at England

Chasing 318 runs, England's openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners - scoring 135 runs for the loss of no wickets in 14 overs - before Prasidh Krishna struck and Shardul Thakur struck. With the openers departing, Thakur, Prasidh and Bhuvneshwar struck at regular intervals to diminish the chances for a battered-looking England. As India picked up a win, thereby taking a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, Sehwag had the perfect meme to capture England's emotions as India's bowlers literally turned the tables on them.

'Sweetest wins in the recent past': Virat Kohli

"This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I'm a really, really proud man right now. Team showed great character and intensity. As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent. Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job. For every spot, we have two-three players available. Great signs for Indian cricket. Right now we are on the right path and have a big pool of players to choose from", said Kohli during the post-match interview. READ | IND vs ENG: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma break BIG Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag record

India go 1-0 up in the three-match series

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century. The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.