Sehwag, Jaffer Hail Kohli's Innings; Karthik Draws 'Ferrari' Analogy To Describe His Knock

As Team India's top-order crumbled in the third T20 on Tuesday, skipper Virat Kohli continued from where he left in the last game leading his team to a respectable total after being put to bat first. Kohli put on a complete masterclass on a pitch where most of the Indian batsmen found it tough to get going. The captain, who dropped down to number 4 to make way for Ishan Kishan, brought up his second consecutive half-century taking India to 156 at the end of first innings.

Taking note of Virat Kohli's brilliant innings, former India opener Virender Sehwag remarked that the 'lion has roared,' adding that it was a 'special innings' from the Indian skipper as he amassed 49 runs off his last 17 balls. Former India Test specialist Wasim Jaffer also heaped praise on Kohli as he called on young aspirants of cricket to take note of the innings.

Meanwhile, India wicket-keeper bastman Dinesh karthik, who has made his debut in the Sky Sports commentary box this series, used an interesting analogy to describe Kohli's innings. "He starts like a Corolla and finishes like a Ferrari," Karthik said on air.

Buttler breathes fire

After failing to get going in the first two Tests, Jos Buttler came out with an intent to spare no Indian bowler. The English wicketkeeper set the ground ablaze as he smashed Indian bowlers for consecutive boundaries. Buttler amassed 16 runs off Shardul Thakur's over in the powerplay to power the English chase. He has scored 43 off 16 balls within the first 6 overs.

No crowds for remaining games

Just a day before the third T20 between India and England, the Gujarat Cricket Association and BCCI announced that all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors. The newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium was made open to fans for the first two India-England T20s, which saw a massive crowd fill up the stadium to support the home team. The third T20 will be played tomorrow whereas the fourth and fifth T20s will be played on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

With crowds swarming the stadium, social distancing was seen taking a hit at the Narendra Modi Stadium, during the first and second T20s in Gujarat. Several fans were also spotted without masks in the stadium which invited severe criticism against the decision to allow fans. It is important to note that the BCCI has barred crowds for the IPL as well, which is also set to be played in Ahmedabad. Moreover, the ODI series between India and England will also miss fans in the stadium amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Pune and across Maharashtra.